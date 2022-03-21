Man struck by driver doing donuts in NYC undergoing surgeries

A 23-year-old who was struck by a driver caught on camera doing donuts next to a crowd of bystanders in Manhattan over the weekend is alive — but undergoing multiple surgeries, his mother said.

Jacqueline Brito, 48, said her son, Christopher, needs to have surgery on two broken hips, his forehead and his nose.

“It’s horrible,” she said. “His forehead is broken and his nose is broken too.”

She said he’s having reconstructive surgery of his face. He’s already had operations on both arms.

Brito was struck by a driver who was spinning his car in circles just after 12 a.m. Saturday at Vandam Street and Greenwich Street precariously close to other young men, cops said.

In the video, one man can be seen coming close to the spinning cherry red car to take photos or video. That’s when her son appear to jump in and get hit.

EMS took him to Bellevue Hospital, where he was initially listed in critical condition.

His mom said her son’s condition has improved since then.

“If I tell him to shake his head, he starts shaking it ‘Yes,’” she said. “He can also move his finger.”

The driver, whose car had distinctive lettering on it, fled the scene eastbound on Vandam Street.

“His friend told me they don’t even know (the driver),” said Brito, who created a GoFundMe.com account for her son.

“They’re looking for him,” she said, adding that police told her the driver had a fake license plate. “I don’t even know why they do that stuff. They do that in the street.”

Cops said they hadn’t arrested the driver as of Monday afternoon.