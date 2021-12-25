Man strangled to death in NYC apartment dispute

A man was strangled to death during a dispute in a Staten Island apartment building, NYPD said.

Police said the victim, 36, had entered the home of a 32-year-old acquaintance at 1950 Clove Road and the two began fighting, with the older man striking the other in the face with a knife.

The 32-year-old retaliated and strangled his assailant until the man was no longer conscious, a police spokeswoman said.

Police arrived to find first responders treating the victim. Steve White for NY Post

The older man allegedly struck the younger acquaintance with a knife. Steve White for NY Post

Police arrived to find first responders treating the victim, who was pronounced dead.

The 32-year-old was was taken into custody for questioning and to Staten Island University Hospital for treatment for his injuries. No charges have been filed.