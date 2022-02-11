Man steals woman’s sneaker in bizarre subway theft: cops

A thief yanked a sneaker off a woman’s foot on the staircase of a Brooklyn subway station this week, cops said Friday.

The suspect approached the 47-year-old victim on the platform of the Grand Army Plaza 2 and 3 subway station just after 11 a.m. Wednesday and followed her up the stairs leading to the street, police said.

There, he pulled her Nike running shoe, valued at $40, right off her foot, cops said.

The woman and the suspect had no interaction before the bizarre theft, police said.

With the shoe in tow, the suspect ran back down into the train station, jumped the turnstile and took off on a train, cops said.

The victim did not report any injuries.

Police say the suspect is between 20 and 30 years old, 5-foot-10 and 220 pounds, last seen wearing a gray knit cap, a gray vest, a blue sweater, blue jeans and white sneakers.