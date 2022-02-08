The Hamden Journal

Man stabs, sexually assaults woman in NYC attack: cops

Man stabs, sexually assaults woman in NYC attack: cops

A man stabbed a 40-year-old woman and then sexually assaulted her in a disturbing Queens attack, authorities said.

The assailant approached the victim in the rear of a building on 153rd Street near Tuskegee Airmen Way in Jamaica at 10:10 p.m. Friday, stabbed her once in the chest and forced her to perform a sexual act, police said.

A man stabbed a 40-year-old woman and then sexually assaulted her.
DCPI

He then took off, cops said.

The victim went to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center in stable condition.

Police released footage of the suspect late Monday and said he remained at large.

Attack suspect
The assailant stabbed the victim once in the chest and forced her to perform a sexual act.
DCPI
Attack suspect
The victim is in stable condition.
DCPI

The black-and-white clip shows the suspect near the scene before the attack, and the color video shows him after the incident at Shore Avenue and Liverpool Street.

Claudia has worked as a journalist for various print-based magazines for more than 5 years. She brings together substantial news pieces from various parts of the US and rest of the World.