Man stabbed to death in fight during NYC soccer game

A 29-year-old man was fatally stabbed in broad daylight when a fight broke out during a soccer game in Upper Manhattan.

Ricardo Sanchez was playing soccer inside Fort Washington Park at West 165th Street and Riverside Drive just before 4 p.m. Sunday when acquaintance Ronald Guilcapi, 24, repeatedly stabbed him with a broken bottle during a scuffle, police said.

Sanchez of Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn, was taken to Mount Sinai Morningside, where he was pronounced dead.

He had suffered stab wounds to the chest, arm and neck, cops said.

Guilicapi, 24, who lives just under a mile from the scene, was arrested and charged with murder, police said.

The circumstances leading up to the deadly clash remained unknown Monday afternoon.