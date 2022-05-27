Man stabbed to death during Bronx brawl: cops

A man was stabbed to death during a brawl in the Bronx early Friday, authorities said.

Police were initially responding to a report of shots fired on Archer Street near Beach Avenue in Van Nest around 12:30 a.m. when they found Felix Figueroa, 28, unconscious and unresponsive, with stab wounds to his torso, cops said.

Figueroa, who lives about two blocks from the scene, was rushed to Jacobi Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

He was attacked during a large fight, cops said.

No arrests had been made by later in the morning.