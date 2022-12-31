Man stabbed in Times Square near NYC New Year’s festivities

A man was stabbed at least eight times in Midtown, just steps away from the Times Square spot where throngs gather to ring in the new year, police said.

The bloody episode happened at around 11 a.m. Saturday near Seventh Avenue and West 40th Street, the NYPD said.

Police identified the “uncooperative” victim as a man in his 20s, who was stabbed “around eight times” about his body, an NYPD spokesperson said. Sources said he was stabbed on the street.

The victims blood on a NYPD cruiser at the scene of the stabbing.

Blood-soaked clothing on the ground in Times Square.



Advertisement The victim was brought to Bellevue Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.



Police are looking for a suspect described as a man in his 20s who was wearing a black jacket, black pants and white sneakers, and carrying a red bag. The attacker ran south on Seventh Avenue, authorities said.

Remnants of shocking stabbing were evident Saturday afternoon. Blood was visible near the Times Square 42nd Street station on the corner of 40th Street and Seventh and blood-soaked clothing was spotted on the ground near an NYPD cruiser, which had blood smeared on it.

NYPD at the scene of where a man was stabbed in Times Square on December 31, 2022. G.N.Miller/NYPost

The incident occurred amid fatal stabbings and slashings being up an alarming 37% in the Big Apple this year as of mid December, NYPD data show.