Man stabbed in neck on NYC subway platform: cops

A man was stabbed in the neck on an NYC subway platform Sunday morning, cops said.

The 44-year-old victim was standing on the No. 6 train platform at the Morrison Avenue-Soundview Station in the Bronx around 7:15 a.m. when another man jabbed a sharp object into his neck, according to police.

He was rushed to Jacobi Hospital in stable condition. The attacker fled from the station.

The relationship between the two men wasn’t immediately known and it wasn’t clear if any words were exchanged between the two of them, cops said.