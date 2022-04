A 36-year-old man was stabbed in the back of the head in an “unprovoked attack” in Lower Manhattan Sunday morning, cops said.

The victim was taken to Belluevue Hospital. Seth Gottfried

The attack happened around 2:45 a.m. Seth Gottfried

Police investigate at the scene of the stabbing. Seth Gottfried

The attack happened around 2:45 a.m. in front of 425 Broome Street when the victim was approached from behind by a person who plunged a sharp object into his head, cops said.

The victim was taken to Belluevue Hospital in serious but stable condition.