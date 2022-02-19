Man stabbed in eye during attempted robbery in Queens

A 46-year-old man was stabbed in the buttocks and eye during an attempted robbery in Queens, police said.

The victim was assaulted by three men in the “mezzanine area” of the Jamaica-Van Wyck subway station shortly after 3 a.m. Saturday when they tried to rob him, police said.

The victim, who was stabbed multiple times in the buttocks and once in the left eye, was taken to Jamaica Hospital in stable condition, police said.

The attack happened at the Jamaica-Van Wyck subway station. Seth Gottfried

No arrests have been made in the case.

The subway station — where the “E” train runs — is located on the west side of the Van Wyck Expressway.