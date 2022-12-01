Man stabbed in chest at NYC subway station during rush hour

A straphanger was stabbed twice in the chest inside a Queens subway station during rush hour Tuesday after getting into an argument with another rider, police said.

The bloody incident unfolded at around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Jamaica Center -Parsons/Archer station at the corner of Parsons Boulevard and Archer Avenue.

Police said a 37-year-old man was approached by a stranger and the two got into a war of words, which then escalated into a physical fight.

At some point, the suspect produced an unknown object and stabbed the victim twice in the torso area before fleeing.

The injured man was able to walk himself to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, where he was listed in stable condition, according to police.

The accused stabber being sought by cops was last seen wearing a white hooded sweatshirt, a blue jacket, grey pants, black shoes and carrying a blue backpack.

The unnamed stabbing suspect was caught on surveillance video inside the subway station.

Police are appealing to the public for help with identifying the man sought in the brutal assault.

As of Thursday morning, no arrests have been announced.