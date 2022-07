A man was fatally struck by a city Parks Department vehicle as he slept on the Coney Island beach early Monday, cops said.

The unidentified man, believed to be in his 40s, was laying on the beach just after 3 a.m. when the department vehicle hit him, police said.

He was pronounced dead on scene.

Police arrive at the scene of the accident in Coney Island. Robert Mecea

A man was fatally struck by a city Parks Department vehicle. Robert Mecea

The driver of the Parks Department vehicle stayed on scene and no criminality was suspected.