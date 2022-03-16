Man slashed in unprovoked attack at Manhattan subway station

A 27-year-old man was slashed in the face in an unprovoked attack in an Upper Manhattan subway station Tuesday evening, cops said.

The victim was standing on the mezzanine at the 168th Street-Washington Heights No. 1 train station around 6:30 p.m. when the male suspect slashed him, police said.

The victim was taken to Harlem Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.

The random attack came amid a spate of crime underground – including two incidents earlier Tuesday where one man was struck with a bottle and another was slashed on the left hand and underarm.