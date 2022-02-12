Man slashed in the hand while riding NYC subway

In the latest city subway bloodshed, a straphanger was slashed in the hand by a razor-wielding madman while riding the “Q” train, police said.

The man was attacked while riding the southbound “Q” subway at about 5:50 a.m. Saturday, cops said.

The unhinged suspect, who was dressed in all black clothing, fled the train car, while the victim got off at East 14th Street and Union Square, cops said. He was taken to Bellevue Hospital in stable condition.

Hours later, police tape, patrolling cops and blood spatter on the subway platform, leading up to the stands, was a reminder of the bloody episode.

Straphangers railed at the out-of-control subway crime.

“I’m not scared for myself. I’ve got a big f–king dog and I know how to fight and most people won’t start s–t with me, but I feel worried for other people. I feel worried for my family,” said a Westchester resident with a bulldog, who gave his name only as Alex.

The suspected slasher — who was dressed in all black clothing — fled the scene. G.N.Miller/NY Post

Brooklyn resident Vera Paganin, 29, who hails from Italy, said she tries to avoid taking the subway after 9 p.m. and spends less time on her phone while on the train.

“I was just talking about this with my fiancé the other day,” said Paganin, who moved to the city in 2013. “It [the subway] doesn’t feel as safe as it was before the pandemic.”