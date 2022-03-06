The Hamden Journal

Man slashed in the face with razor blade on NYC subway

A straphanger was slashed in the face in an unprovoked attack on the subway in Manhattan Sunday, cops said.

The 41-year-old victim was on a northbound J train as it entered the Delancey Street/Essex Street station on the Lower East Side around 8:30 a.m. when a stranger sliced his face with a razor blade, cops said.

An NYPD spokeswoman called the attack “unprovoked.”

The attacker fled the train at the station, but the victim was able to flag down police who arrested him, the spokeswoman said.

Charges against the man, whose name wasn’t immediately released, were pending.

