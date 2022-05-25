Man slashed in neck during NYC brawl clinging to life: cops

A 33-year-old man is clinging to life after he was slashed during a Midtown brawl early Wednesday, cops said.
The victim was fighting with a group of people on West 36th Street near Seventh Avenue around 12:30 a.m. when one person suddenly attacked him, slashing him in the neck, police said.
He was rushed to Bellevue Hospital in critical condition, cops said.
A 51-year-old man who was stabbed in the stomach during the fight went to the same hospital by private means, in stable condition, police said.
No arrests have been made.