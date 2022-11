A man was slashed in the face Monday afternoon while waiting for the subway in Manhattan, cops said.

The latest act of violence broke out just before 4 p.m. on the southbound platform for the N Q and R lines in the Union Square Station, according to police.

The attacker, who is believed to be in his 20s, pulled a knife and slashed the 27-year-old man, during some sort of argument, police said.

EMS treated the victim at the scene for minor injuries. Getty Images

Cops are still hunting for the attacker.