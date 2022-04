A man who jumped into the East River on Friday showed what he thought about being rescued, according to a Post photo.

The man stuck his tongue out for the camera — after the NYPD’s Marine Unit helped him out of the drink with a ladder at FDR Drive and East 34th Street in Lower Manhattan around 1:30 p.m.

The man was taken to Bellevue Hospital by EMS for treatment, according to first responders at the scene.

A man stuck his tongue out after the NYPD rescued him from the East River. William Farrington