Man shoves woman with stick in attempted NYC subway robbery: cops

A brute shoved a woman with a stick, knocked her onto a subway bench and tried to rob her inside a Bronx subway station, cops said. 

The 50-year-old victim was waiting for a No. 6 train inside the East 138th Street and Third Avenue station in Mott Haven around 9:30 p.m. Sept. 9 when a stranger used a stick to push her, authorities said. 

Then he tried to rob her before shoving her onto the bench, cops said. 

The suspect used a stick to push the victim, police said.
The incident occurred as the victim waited for a No. 6 train inside the East 138th Street and Third Avenue station in Mott Haven around 9:30 p.m. Sept. 9.
The suspect fled empty-handed on a southbound No. 6 train, police said.

The victim suffered minor injuries and refused medical attention at the scene. 

The alleged assailant – who has not been caught – is shown in photos released Thursday night. 

The goateed man wore a white T-shirt, black pants and a black cap, and carried a backpack, the photos show.