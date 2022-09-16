Man shoves woman with stick in attempted NYC subway robbery: cops

A brute shoved a woman with a stick, knocked her onto a subway bench and tried to rob her inside a Bronx subway station, cops said.

The 50-year-old victim was waiting for a No. 6 train inside the East 138th Street and Third Avenue station in Mott Haven around 9:30 p.m. Sept. 9 when a stranger used a stick to push her, authorities said.

Then he tried to rob her before shoving her onto the bench, cops said.

The suspect fled empty-handed on a southbound No. 6 train, police said.

The victim suffered minor injuries and refused medical attention at the scene.

The alleged assailant – who has not been caught – is shown in photos released Thursday night.

The goateed man wore a white T-shirt, black pants and a black cap, and carried a backpack, the photos show.