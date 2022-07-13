Man shoves woman into NYC apartment, tries to rape her: cops

A perv shoved a woman into her East Village apartment this week and tried to rape her, authorities said.

The 23-year-old victim was inside her building at 11th Street and Third Avenue around 11:40 p.m. Sunday when the man suddenly approached her and pushed her into her apartment, cops said.

There, the suspect tried to sexually assault the victim before grabbing her wallet and taking off, cops said.

The suspect allegedly assaulted the East Village woman before running off with her wallet.

The NYPD is seeking the public’s assistance in tracking down the suspect.

The NYPD released video late Tuesday showing the suspect inside a bodega.