Man shoved onto NYC subway tracks during fight

A man was injured after he was pushed onto the subway tracks during a fight in Midtown Manhattan on Friday, cops said.

A “physical dispute” between two men broke out at just after 4 p.m. on the 7-line platform at 42nd Street and Grand Central – ending with the 51-year-old straphanger shoved onto the tracks, the NYPD said.

He was able to climb back onto the platform and flag down police officers but the alleged shover had run from the station, cops said.

The assailant was described as a dark-skinned man wearing a neon yellowish shirt, beige pants and black sunglasses.