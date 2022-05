A man was shot with BB gun outside a Brooklyn synagogue Monday afternoon in a possible hate crime, police sources said.

The man was shot outside the Yavoshna Toras Moshe at 81 Spencer St. in Bedford-Stuyvesant, according to sources.

The shooter was in the wind Monday evening.

The attack was possibly a hate crime. Google Maps

The NYPD didn’t immediately have any information on the incident.

The synagogue could not be reached for comment.