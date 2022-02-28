The Hamden Journal

Man shot while riding subway in Brooklyn

A man was in critical condition after being shot while riding the subway in Brooklyn Sunday night, sources said.

The victim was struck by gunfire while riding a Manhattan-bound L Train near the Broadway Junction station at about 10 p.m., according to law enforcement sources.

The man was taken to a local hospital where he was listed in critical condition.

A suspect was not immediately apprehended on Sunday night.

The incident comes days after a man was whacked with a metal pipe while riding a subway in Manhattan.

