Man shot inside NYC bodega in caught-on-video dispute

A 30-year-old man was shot and critically wounded inside a Manhattan bodega Thursday evening in a shocking caught-on-camera dispute.

The victim was arguing with another man inside an Inwood deli at 144 Nagle Ave. when police say he was shot just after 4 p.m.

Surveillance video obtained by The Post shows the man, wearing a red puffer jacket, standing near the counter of 144 Deli & Grocery as another man stands in the doorway shouting at him.

The man, who had his hand tucked suspiciously into his coat, leaves and the victim puts down his headphones and bag and peeks out the door before walking out of the camera frame.

The shooting occurred just after 6 p.m. at 144 Deli & Grocery, located at 144 Nagle Ave. in Inwood. Peter Gerber

Seconds later, the gunman charges back into the bodega and shots the 30-year-old at close range, according to the video.

The victim lurches forward and grabs his alleged attacker, pushing him out the door, before he falls to the ground on the sidewalk.

He falls out of the camera’s view, but his hand can be seen trembling and shaking as he lays on the ground.

He was rushed to Harlem Hospital in grave condition, police said.

The alleged gunman fled the scene and there have been no arrests.