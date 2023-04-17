Man shot in the head outside Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie’s NYC office

A man was shot in the head outside New York State Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie’s office in The Bronx on Monday afternoon, police sources said.

The victim, whose name and age were not disclosed, was rushed to Jacobi Hospital Medical Center following the shooting on Gun Hill Road and Fenton Avenue at around 3 p.m., the NYPD confirmed.

A staffer for the state lawmaker called 911, according to the sources.





An unidentified man was shot in the head at New York state Assemblyman Carl Heastie’s office in the Bronx on April 17, 2023. Google Maps

It is unclear if Heastie was in the office at the time. He didn’t immediately return a request for comment.

Police have not released a motive for the shooting. No further details were immediately available.

Heastie, the Democratic leader of the state Assembly, has been a vocal supporter of the state’s controversial 2019 criminal justice reforms and has fought back efforts by Mayor Eric Adams to roll back some of the measures.





The reforms prohibit judges from setting bail on most cases, which critics complain has put more violent criminals back on the streets.

In February, Heastie said he was boycotting The Post for taking him to task on his stance on the reforms.

Additional reporting by Craig McCarthy and Zach Williams