Man shot in NYC public housing, alleged gunman dies: cops

A man was in stable condition after he was shot multiple times in Brooklyn Sunday morning – but the suspected shooter wasn’t so lucky, police said.

Gunfire erupted in front of 234 Sands Street in NYCHA’s Farragut Houses around 3 a.m. leaving a 35-year-old with gunshot wounds to his stomach and arm, police said. He was rushed to Methodist Hospital in stable condition.

Police officers took a suspect into custody at the scene but he “suffered some type of cardaic incident” and was taken to Brookdale Hospital.
On Sunday October 30th 2022 at approx. 2:30AM police received a call for shots fired at Sands St and Navy Street. Officers searching the area found a male shot multiple times in front of 234 Sands Street. A second male was found unconscious in front of 177 Sands Street, he did not appear to be shot. Two ambulances were requested on a rush. Upon my arrival one person was getting CPR performed on them, unknown which of the men it was. A gun was recovered on the sidewalk near 177 Sands Street. Seth Gottfried
Police officers took a suspect into custody at the scene but he “suffered some type of cardiac incident” and was taken to Brookdale Hospital, a police spokesman said. The suspect was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police recovered a firearm on the scene.