Man shot in NYC overnight not cooperating with police

A man was shot on Farmers Boulevard in Queens early Saturday, police said.
The 25-year-old victim was taken to Jamaica Hospital where he is reportedly in stable condition, cops said. The shooting occurred just before 1 a.m., near the corner of Farmers Boulevard and 115th Avenue.
The victim is not cooperating with police, according to the NYPD, so little is known about who shot him or why — or even if the shooting occurred inside or outside the location.
The investigation into the shooting is continuing, police said.