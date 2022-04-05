Man shot in Brooklyn next to police station

A 23-year-old man was shot next door to a Brooklyn police precinct on Monday afternoon – and officers at the station house raced outside to bust the suspect, cops and sources said.

The gunfire erupted outside of a 7-Eleven next to the 68th Precinct in Bay Ridge just after 2 p.m. during a feud between two men, police said.

The victim was shot once in the back. He was taken to Lutheran Hospital in stable condition, police said.

Cops from the precinct arrested the 27-year-old suspect, sources said. No charges were immediately announced.

Nearby resident Led Bradshaw told The Post he heard a single shot, followed by “commotion” and “people yelling.”

“That’s something unusual, you don’t hear yelling or screaming on this block. It’s actually very quiet,” Bradshaw said.

Bradshaw was perplexed by the brazen shooting.

“It’s incredible to think that somebody can be that angry to do something like this next door to a precinct,” he said.

Additional reporting by Kenneth Garger

