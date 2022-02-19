The Hamden Journal

Man shot in Brooklyn during home invasion

A man was shot during a home invasion in Brooklyn, police said.

The incident occurred just before 3 p.m. Saturday at 1501 Voorhies Ave. in Sheepshead Bay, cops said.

The man was transferred to an area hospital for treatment, police said.

His injuries and condition were not immediately known, but he was expected to survive, authorities said.

No arrests have been made and police said the investigation is ongoing.

