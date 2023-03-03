Man shot during apparent robbery while pumping gas in NYC

A man was pumping gas when he was shot in the face during an apparent attempted robbery in the Bronx early Friday, cops said.

The 51-year-old victim was filling up his car at the Gulf gas station on Webster Avenue near East 175th Street in Tremont around 12:45 a.m. when the suspect approached him and may have tried to rob him, authorities said.

The victim sprayed gas at the suspect, who then opened fire, striking him in the face, police said.





The victim sprayed gas at the suspect, who then opened fire, police said. Christopher Sadowski

The victim was taken to St. Barnabas Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition hours later.

The shooter fled the scene and has not been arrested, cops said. No description was available.

The violence came about 20 minutes after a 19-year-old man was blasted in the left leg on Avenue D near East Fourth Street on the Lower East Side in Manhattan, authorities said.

He went by private means to Bellevue Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.

Information on a suspect and motive were not immediately known.