Man shot dead while driving on Washington Bridge

A man was shot dead late Wednesday as he drove on the Washington Bridge – one of at least four shootings that erupted across the Big Apple overnight, cops said.

The 41-year-old victim was blasted in the torso around 10:40 p.m. as he drove onto the entrance ramp to the bridge off 181st Street and Amsterdam Avenue, cops said.

It appeared he kept driving after being shot, and crashed his red Dodge pick-up truck near the entrance ramp of the Cross Bronx Expressway, on the Bronx side of the span, cops said.

EMS responded and rushed the man to St. Barnabas Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made, and the victim’s name has not been released, pending family notification.

The motive for the shooting was unclear early Thursday, and police did not have a suspect description.

Hours later, a 37-year-old woman was struck in the left arm by an apparent stray bullet that flew through her first-floor bedroom window on Troy Avenue near Dean Street in Crown Heights around 1:20 a.m. Thursday, cops said.

She was taken to the Kings County Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The victim was shot in the torso around 10:40 p.m. as he drove onto the entrance ramp of the Washington Bridge. Seth Gottfried

It appeared the shooting victim kept driving after being shot. Seth Gottfried

The man eventually crashed his red Dodge pick-up truck near the entrance ramp of the Cross Bronx Expressway. Seth Gottfried

EMS rushed the man to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Seth Gottfried

No suspect description was immediately available, and police did not know who was targeted by the gunfire.

Earlier Wednesday night, two teens were shot on the grounds of Bronx NYCHA housing developments about an hour apart, cops said.

An 18-year-old male was shot around 8:20 p.m. on the grounds of the Sotomayor Houses, on Watson Avenue near Rev. Isaiah J. Jones Boulevard in Soundview, authorities said.

A 37-year-old woman was struck by an apparent stray on Troy Avenue. Seth Gottfried

The woman was struck in the left arm by a bullet that flew through her first-floor bedroom window. Seth Gottfried

The woman was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Seth Gottfried

He was taken to Jacobi Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, cops said.

Then around 9:15 p.m., a 19-year-old victim was shot in his right arm when another male opened fire on Rosedale Avenue near Story Avenue, on the grounds of the Monroe Houses, also in Soundview, cops said.

It is unclear whether he was the intended target.

He was also taken to Jacobi Medical Center, where he is expected to survive.

It was not immediately clear whether the two shootings were connected.