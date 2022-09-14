Man shot by stranger in NYC road rage incident dies: cops

The Queens man blasted in the stomach by a road rage shooter in a broad daylight weekend attack has died of his injuries, authorities said Wednesday.

The 46-year-old victim, Jamal Artis, got into a fender bender with a stranger as he drove his Chevy Impala west on the Horace Harding Expressway near 108th Street around 2 p.m. Saturday, cops said.

Both Artis, and the other man, who was driving an Acura, got out of their cars, police said.

Then the Acura driver opened fire, striking the victim in the stomach, authorities said.

Artis collapsed back into his car, where he was discovered gravely injured, cops said.

He was rushed in critical condition to New York Presbyterian Hospital, where he died of his injuries Monday, police said.

Artis’ death was ruled a homicide by the city Medical Examiner’s office on Tuesday.

No arrests were immediately made.