Man shoots Queens pawn shop worker in the head

A pawn shop employee was gravely wounded Monday afternoon when a gunman walked into his Queens store and opened fire, striking the worker once in the head.
The shooting took place inside the Global Pawn Shop in the Jamaica section of the borough just before 1 p.m., according to police.
The gunman fired at least one shot and the 60-year-old employee was struck once in the head.
The victim was rushed to Jamaica Hospital in critical condition, according to police.
The gunman took off in an unknown direction. Police were canvassing the area for any surveillance video related to the crime.
The motive behind the shooting wasn’t immediately known. It was not clear if the gunman took off with any merchandise.