Man savagely murdered on Queens sidewalk, footage shows

Disturbing footage obtained by The Post on Sunday shows the moment a man was gunned down and left for dead on a Queens sidewalk over the weekend.

The 23-year-old victim was chased by two gunmen who fired more than a dozen shots combined at the intersection of Selover Road and Merrick Boulevard in Jamaica around 2 a.m. Saturday, the graphic security footage shows.

The shooters, both wearing white sweatshirts, left the young man — identified by sources as Jevaughn Jeminson of North Lauderdale, Florida — lying in the street bleeding ran off, according to the video.

The victim was taken to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center where he died, police said.

The brutal slaying occurred outside the Pure Lounge nightclub, but cops said the establishment was not linked to the crime.

”This guy was walking along and then shot by two males,” an NYPD spokesman said. “We don’t know why.”





Surveillance shows a shooting at the intersection of Selover Road and Merrick Boulevard in Jamaica around 2 a.m. Saturday.





A clear shot of one of the killer’s face was captured on camera.

The caught-on-camera cold-blooded killers had not been apprehended and the investigation was ongoing, according to police.