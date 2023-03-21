Man rents space on Times Square, Manhattan billboard to propose to longtime girlfriend

In a sea of glimmering Broadway lights and advertisements in Times Square, one man had a special request for his girlfriend of six years.

Jose Negron of Waterbury, Conn. wanted to give his long-term girlfriend Alicia Cartigila a marriage proposal that would be as large as his love for her — so he rented out space on a billboard in the advertisement capital of America.

As the couple walked through the busy street, a photo of Cartigila, Negron, and their son appeared on a 55-foot-wide, 31-foot-tall billboard with the caption “Will You Marry Me?”

Before Cartigila knew it, Negron was on one knee, and the couple was surrounded by strangers realizing they were witnessing a memorable moment in the lovebirds’ lives.

Cartigila excitedly said “yes,” before Negron got up and embraced her with a hug in celebration as many cheered around them.





The proposal image will appear once an hour for 15 seconds for 24 hours in Times Square. Facebook/Pix11

“I’m shocked! Very surprised. I looked up and I saw the ‘Will you marry me?’” Cartigila said to PIX11 News.

For many, renting out a billboard in one of the busy advertisement hubs in the world seems unrealistic, but Negron booked the photo to appear through Timessquarebillboard.com for only $150.

“No company has ever dared to enter the people’s personal realms when it comes to Times Square’s billboards,” a press release read for Timessquarebillboard.com.





Jose Negron of Waterbury, Conn. proposing to his long-term girlfriend Alicia Cartigila in Times Square. Facebook/Pix11

Those wanting to rent out space for proposals, birthdays, wedding anniversaries or self-promotion can do so upon approval.

The billboard is above the Pelé Soccer store at 1560 Broadway between 46th and 47th streets and the image would appear once an hour for 15 seconds for 24 hours in Times Square.

For $500 daily, a business can display a video or photo for 60 seconds an hour for 24 hours.





Cartigila showing off her wedding engagement ring after the memorable proposal. Facebook/Pix11

The purchaser will get an email confirmation when they can expect their image to appear next to Broadway ads and celebrity endorsements.

The owner of the billboard, Jaime Suarez — a Miami-based lawyer who came up with the idea during the Covid-19 pandemic — rents the space out for special occasions but also for local businesses.

Inspired by his love of New York City, Suarez wanted to give the public accessible advertising opportunity after witnessing “the failure of numerous small local businesses due to the pandemic.”

“If you thought big brands with gigantic advertising budgets were the only ones that could afford the theater district’s spotlight, think again!” the press materials say.