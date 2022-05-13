Man refuses to back down after being shot in NYC

A tough-as-nails gunshot victim refused to back down during an argument in the Bronx — even after taking a bullet to the foot, newly released video shows.

The surveillance clip shows the two men arguing outside 140 West Fordham Road in University Heights just before 3:15 a.m. Monday, according to cops.

One of the men, sporting an Allan Iverson 76ers jersey, is seen pulling a gun and firing off a round, striking the 28-year-old man in the foot.

The victim briefly stops in pain but then walks it off, leaving a trail of bloody footsteps as he limps toward the armed man, still arguing.

Cops said the dispute started in Fokkus Room & Cucine nearby and continued out onto the street.

Surveillance footage shows a gunshot victim still arguing with a man who shot him. NY_Scoop/Twitter

The unknown gunman took off in a white sedan, cops said.

The victim was taken to St. Barnabas Hospital by private means.

No arrests have been made.