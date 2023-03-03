Man randomly bashes NYC straphanger with piece of metal

An unhinged assailant randomly whacked a straphanger with a piece of metal in a Lower Manhattan subway station this week, authorities said.

The 52-year-old victim was on the stairwell at the Brooklyn Bridge-City Hall station around 6:20 a.m. Wednesday when the stranger approached him and struck him in the head with the metal slab, cops said.

The victim, who suffered a cut on his head, was taken to Bellevue Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.

The suspect fled the station on foot, and the NYPD released a photo of him late Thursday.

No arrests have been made.