Man pushed onto subway tracks in Manhattan

A man was pushed onto subway tracks at a Lower Manhattan station Sunday, suffering minor injuries, police said.
The 61-year-old victim landed on the roadbed on the southbound A/C line at the Fulton Street station around 11:30 a.m., cops said.
The victim was able to climb back onto the platform while not making any contact with a train, an NYPD spokesman said.
He suffered minor injuries and was taken to Presbyterian Hospital.
The pusher, who was described as a man in his 20s wearing a camouflage jacket, fled the station on foot, the spokesman said.
No further information was available.
The incident comes about a week after a 40-year-old Upper West Side woman, Michelle Go, was randomly fatally pushed onto tracks in Times Square while waiting for a train. Her accused crazed assailant was identified by cops as a homeless ex-con.