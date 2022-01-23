Man pushed onto subway tracks in Manhattan

A man was pushed onto subway tracks at a Lower Manhattan station Sunday, suffering minor injuries, police said.

The 61-year-old victim landed on the roadbed on the southbound A/C line at the Fulton Street station around 11:30 a.m., cops said.

The victim was able to climb back onto the platform while not making any contact with a train, an NYPD spokesman said.

Police officers at the scene of where a man was pushed onto the subway track at Fulton Street Station in Manhattan on January 23, 2022.

He suffered minor injuries and was taken to Presbyterian Hospital.

The pusher, who was described as a man in his 20s wearing a camouflage jacket, fled the station on foot, the spokesman said.

No further information was available.

The incident comes about a week after a 40-year-old Upper West Side woman, Michelle Go, was randomly fatally pushed onto tracks in Times Square while waiting for a train. Her accused crazed assailant was identified by cops as a homeless ex-con.