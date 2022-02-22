Man punched in face, robbed of cash on NYC train, cops say

A man was socked in the face by a mugger who swiped his cash on a Manhattan train early Tuesday, cops said.

The straphanger was on a northbound 1 train at West 28th Street and Seventh Avenue in Chelsea around 5 a.m. when the suspect suddenly punched him and stole an undetermined amount of cash, authorities said.

The victim was taken to Lenox Hill Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect fled on foot after the attack. Robert Mecea

The attack happened on the northbound 1 train at West 28th Street and Seventh Avenue. Robert Mecea

The victim was taken to Lenox Hill Hospital. Robert Mecea

The suspect, who appeared to be in his 40s, fled on foot.

The incident follows a violent weekend on the rails — including a man threatened with a hatchet in Brooklyn and another woman who was struck with a metal pole in the Bronx.

The disturbing crime trend underground comes as Mayor Eric Adams kicks off his crackdown on homelessness and rule-breaking on the rails.