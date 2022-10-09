Man on NYC subway tracks struck by train -- and survives: cops

A 22-year-old man was struck by a subway barreling into a Midtown station Sunday morning — but survived, cops said.

The man was on the roadbed trying to climb up to the platform around 4:30 a.m. when the southbound A train pulled into the station at 50th Street and Eighth Avenue, police said.

The conductor saw the man and tried to stop the train on time but couldn’t and struck the man.

The victim was taken to Bellevue Hospital in stable condition, police said.

It was unclear why the man was on the tracks, but there was no criminality suspected, cops said.