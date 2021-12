A man miraculously survived after being struck by a train in Manhattan early Tuesday, cops said.

The unidentified man was standing on the tracks at the Canal Street station around 4:30 a.m. when a southbound 6 train pulled in and struck him, police said.

He was taken to Bellevue Hospital, where his injuries were initially considered life-threatening, but his condition has since stabilized, authorities said.

No criminality was suspected, police said.