Man masturbates near woman outside Penn Station, slashes her husband

A vagrant slashed another man who confronted him for masturbating in front of his wife outside Penn Station late Wednesday, according to cops and police sources.

The unidentified 21-year-old suspect – who is listed as a “John Doe” in police records – was pleasuring himself near the married couple at the corner of West 34th Street and Seventh Avenue around 11:20 p.m., according to cops and police sources.

The suspect fled into Penn Station, where cops found him and took him into custody, police said. William C. Lopez/NY Post

The husband, 31, told the homeless man to cut it out – prompting him to slash the man in the hand with a razor, authorities and the sources said.

The victim refused medical attention for a minor cut on his hand, cops said.

He was charged with public lewdness and assault, authorities said.