Man lured into NYC café, gets Rolex watch robbed at knifepoint

A duo lured a man into a Midtown café and snatched his pricey Rolex watch at knifepoint, cops said Wednesday.

The 27-year-old victim showed up at Toast Cafe on Sixth Avenue near West 36th Street around 10:30 p.m. June 11, possibly looking to buy drugs, according to police.

He was met with a man outside who chatted him up and then walked with him into the upstairs dining area, cops said.

There, a second man, who was sitting at a table, got up and approached them, authorities said.

The two suspects then placed a knife against the victim’s back and grabbed his $10,000 watch off his wrist, cops said.

They then bolted from the eatery, heading north on Sixth Avenue.

The victim did not report any injuries.

The duo worked together to get the victim upstairs before robbing him at knifepoint.

One of the suspects is described as a man with a dark complexion, heavy build, with black hair and facial hair, last seen wearing a black baseball hat, a white hooded sweatshirt with no sleeves, a white T-shirt, green camouflage shorts and white sneakers.

Police describe the second suspect as a man with a medium complexion, heavy build, last seen wearing a black baseball hat, a black face mask, blue shirt, blue jeans and gray sneakers.

The NYPD released photos of both men early Wednesday.

The theft did not immediately appear to be linked to high-end robbery rings such as OED – or Own Every Dollar – that has terrorized patrons of Big Apple hotspots for their pricey jewelry.