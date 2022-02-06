The Hamden Journal

Man leaps to death from NYC rooftop

A man leaped to his death from the roof of a Midtown apartment building early Sunday, police said.

The unidentified man jumped from the top of the four-story structure on West 48th Street in Hell’s Kitchen in Manhattan around 1:55 a.m., the NYPD said.

He was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital, where NYPD said he succumbed to his injuries.

Seth Gottfried
FDNY officials arrive at the scene of the incident.
Seth Gottfried

The man was at least the second fatal jumper in the area in a week.

Last Sunday morning, former Miss USA Cheslie Kyrst, 30, leaped to her death from the 29th floor of her high-rise apartment building on West 42nd Street.

If you are struggling with suicidal thoughts or are experiencing a mental health crisis and live in New York City, you can call 1-888-NYC-WELL for free and confidential crisis counseling. If you live outside the five boroughs, you can dial the 24/7 National Suicide Prevention hotline at 1-800-273-8255 or go to SuicidePreventionLifeline.org.

