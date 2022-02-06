Man leaps to death from NYC rooftop

A man leaped to his death from the roof of a Midtown apartment building early Sunday, police said.

The unidentified man jumped from the top of the four-story structure on West 48th Street in Hell’s Kitchen in Manhattan around 1:55 a.m., the NYPD said.

He was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital, where NYPD said he succumbed to his injuries.

The man was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital. Seth Gottfried

FDNY officials arrive at the scene of the incident. Seth Gottfried

The man was at least the second fatal jumper in the area in a week.

Last Sunday morning, former Miss USA Cheslie Kyrst, 30, leaped to her death from the 29th floor of her high-rise apartment building on West 42nd Street.

If you are struggling with suicidal thoughts or are experiencing a mental health crisis and live in New York City, you can call 1-888-NYC-WELL for free and confidential crisis counseling. If you live outside the five boroughs, you can dial the 24/7 National Suicide Prevention hotline at 1-800-273-8255 or go to SuicidePreventionLifeline.org.