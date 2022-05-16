Man knifed to death during fight at Brooklyn market: NYPD

by

A man was stabbed to death during a dispute at a Brooklyn supermarket Monday afternoon, cops said.

The victim was stabbed in the chest with a knife following a dispute around 2 p.m. at Navruz Market at 1701 McDonald Ave. in Midwood, cops said. It wasn’t clear if the attack happened inside.

A man died after he was stabbed at Navruz Market in Brooklyn.
Peter Gerber
5/16/22 Male stabbed and critically injured at a supermarket at 1701 McDonald avenue at avenue O in Brooklyn.
Peter Gerber

The victim, whose age wasn’t immediately released, was taken to Maimonides Hospital and pronounced dead a short time later.

A 30-year-old man was taken into custody as a person of interest in the knifing, cops said. It wasn’t immediately clear what the dispute was about, cops said.

Police arrested one 30-year-old man as a person of interest.
Peter Gerber