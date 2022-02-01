Man killed, woman hurt in broad daylight NYC shooting

A man was killed and a woman wounded in a broad-daylight shooting in East Harlem on Tuesday, cops said.

The man was “shot multiple times in the chest” when gunfire erupted on the street around 11:10 a.m. at East 103rd Street and Third Avenue, authorities said.

He was rushed to Metropolitan Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A woman who was struck in the arm walked into the hospital in stable condition, according to cops.

The suspect, described as wearing a green jacket, tan pants and brown boots, fled on foot, police said.

On Monday, two men were gunned down in Brooklyn — one believed to be in his 20s who was killed at East 51st Street and Remsen Avenue in East Flatbush around 2 p.m., cops said.

The victim was walking when two men got out of a vehicle and shot him before taking off, authorities said.

A woman was also shot in the arm in East Harlem, but was able to walk to the hospital in stable condition. Citizen

He was rushed with “gunshot wounds about the body” to the Kings County Hospital Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Hours earlier, another man — identified Tuesday as Ahmad Perkins, 45 — was shot in front of a home on Empire Boulevard near Lamont Court in Crown Heights, police said.

Perkins, who was shot in the head around 10:40 a.m., was pronounced dead on scene.

Police had no suspect information in that case.

The motives for all three shootings remain under investigation.