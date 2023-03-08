Man killed, multiple hurt in raging Yonkers blaze: officials

A man was killed and multiple people – including firefighters – were hurt in a massive blaze that ripped through a Yonkers apartment complex early Wednesday, displacing hundreds of residents, according to officials and reports.

The raging fire broke out at the 95-unit building on Bronx River Road near Reyer Avenue, part of the Mona Lisa Cooperative residence, just before 1 a.m., according to the Yonkers Police Department.

Videos from the scene, tweeted by local network reporters, show heavy flames and plumes of smoke rising from the roof of the building.

One male resident died in the fire, the police department confirmed.

Five other residents and first responders were hurt, according to the official account from police, but an early WNBC report indicates that up to 15 firefighters were injured – one of them hospitalized after being struck in the face with falling debris from the collapsing roof.





The fire erupted inside the 95-unit building on Bronx River Road around 1 a.m. and raged through the early morning. PIX11News

Responding firefighters rescued a baby who was wearing no shoes, bringing the female child down on the fire escape, a resident told WABC.

Another man who had been “hanging out a fourth floor window” was also rescued, officials told the outlet.

Between 200 and 300 people have been displaced, officials told WNBC.





A man died in the fire, authorities confirmed. PIX11News





Hundreds of building residents were displaced, according to reports. PIX11News

The building is on a hill, making it difficult for officials to tackle the blaze, officials told the outlet. They needed to work across the deck of a parking lot, which could not hold their fire engines.

The four-alarm fire was finally placed under control after more than six hours.

Building residents have been evacuated to a community center north of the scene, police said. The Office of Emergency Management and the American Red Cross are both assisting.