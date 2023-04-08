Man killed in overnight NYC shooting

A man was killed in a Queens shooting overnight, police said.

The victim was shot multiple times in the torso at around 2:05 a.m. Saturday outside the Pure Lounge, near Selover Road and Merrick Bouelvard in Jamaica, cops said.

”This guy was walking along and then shot by two males.” an NYPD spokesman said. “We don’t know why.”





A 23-year-old man was gunned down in Queens overnight, police said. Seth Gottfried

He added that the shooting did not occur in the lounge or spill outside the establishment.

EMS transported the 23-year-old to Jamaica Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, authorities said.

There are no arrests, and the investigation remains ongoing.