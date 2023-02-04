Man killed in NYC apartment fire was a hoarder: neighbors

One person was killed in a two-alarm apartment fire in Washington Heights Saturday, the FDNY said.

The victim was said to be an elderly man who was a hoarder, according to building residents.

Flames broke out on the fourth-floor of the five-story building at 815 West 180th St., near Pinehurst Avenue, at around 6:10 a.m., authorities said.

More than 100 firefighters responded to the scene to fight the morning blaze in the bitter cold, with temperatures in single digits.

The two-alarm blaze was deemed under control around 9:15 a.m.

No details were released about the victim, whose name was being withheld pending family notification. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

After the flames were out, residents sifted through the damage of the charred building and Red Cross workers assessed whether anyone would need assistance.





Neighbors said the dead man lived alone, and he was a hoarder. They also said that the FDNY had responded to the building for smoke coming out of the apartment in the past.

An FDNY source who declined to give his name or position said the fire started in the elderly man’s apartment on the fourth floor of the five-story building. Two other apartments were damaged from the fire and smoke and four apartments had water damage

It was unclear as of Saturday afternoon how many families might be displaced.

A first-floor resident who declined to give their name said firefighters were on the scene shortly after 6 a.m. and they smelled smoke and their cats and dog were “bugging out.”

Said the resident: “It’s was surreal. It was very scary. You don’t know how fast fire can travel. It’s not only that it’s 4 degrees, there is a lot of wind, the gusts are serious.”





“We knew him,” the resident said of the victim. “He was from the neighborhood. It’s unfortunate. He was an elderly man, it’s sad, when somebody dies, especially with fire invading your home. It’s just a lonely man, no family. Hopefully his soul finds peace.”

The “fragile walls” and freezing temperatures were going to be a major obstacle in families returning to the apartment building.

Natalia, 32, who lives across from the man on the fourth floor with her elderly mother, was spared any water damage to her apartment, but the smoke forced her to find a place to stay.

“Neighbors came in telling us to wake up, there was a lot of smoke, and they were trying to figure out where the smoke was coming from, ” she said. “Everybody had to evacuate. After that we had to take cover. My mom went to Port Authority, just to stay warm. From there I took her to my aunt’s house and then I went to check on the apartment.”

The Uniformed Firefighters Association, the FDNY union, posted on Instagram that better staffing would have helped them respond to the fire.

“Yesterday the UFA called on the FDNY to fully staff all Engine Companies in NYC. That call went unanswered,” the post said. Claiming that only 20 out of 197 engines in the city currently have a fifth firefighter assigned, the union said that if they were fully staffed, there would have been two more people attacking the blaze.

“Firefighters in Washington Heights had to get a hose from the street to the 4th floor with 2 less FF and when the apartment door was opened they are met with heavy clutter in the apartment that additional Firefighters could have helped clear,” the post said. “The victim was found at the end of the hallway, but the extinguishment and victim had to wait for an additional hose line before advancing.”

Natalie claimed the elderly victim, whom she described as “a hoarder who collected newspapers” — had a bag leg and “couldn’t walk well.”

She noted the victim didn’t cook, but her mom told her that “the last she heard of him, he went to order some Chinese food — and we didn’t hear from him again.”