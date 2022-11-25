Man killed in freak accident in Brooklyn on Thanksgiving

A man was killed in a freak Thanksgiving Day accident as he unloaded his truck in Brooklyn, cops said.

The worker, 31, was shifting a pallet of doors from the truck onto the forklift in Red Hook around 5:30 p.m. when the pallet fell on top of him, trapping him, authorities said.

First responders found him pinned between the large pallet and the forklift, cops said.

He was pronounced dead on scene at Columbia Street and Creamer Street.

The city medical examiner’s office will officially confirm the cause of death for the man, whose identity has not been released pending family notification.

It was also unclear where the worker was employed.